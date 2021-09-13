Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $51,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 558,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,509,000 after acquiring an additional 94,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $102.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

