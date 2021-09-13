Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $7,051,235.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,624,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 918,301 shares of company stock worth $39,051,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

