RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 9.5%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price rose 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 4,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 931,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.15 million, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $849,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,428,949.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,584,933.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 850,000 shares of company stock worth $4,783,000 over the last ninety days. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth $62,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

