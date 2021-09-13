RPC (NYSE:RES) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

RES traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,485. The firm has a market cap of $947.03 million, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $664,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,920,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,216,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,376,954.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 850,000 shares of company stock worth $4,783,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

