RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a report released on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

RPM International stock opened at $79.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 43.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

