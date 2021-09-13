Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 288 ($3.76). 347,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 540,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of £622.79 million and a PE ratio of 9.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 287.66.

About Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

