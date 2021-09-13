Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,630.01 and approximately $8,048.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00123090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00175212 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,087.02 or 1.00047353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.30 or 0.07205700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.85 or 0.00929415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002947 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

