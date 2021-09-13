Rupee (RUP) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $51,788.57 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00050447 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.