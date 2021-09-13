Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 101,143 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 28,652.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,143 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $197,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

GFL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

