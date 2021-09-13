Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 12,184 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after buying an additional 254,166 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $61.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

