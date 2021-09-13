Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 30,116 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Barrett Business Services worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 229.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at $3,958,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $76.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

