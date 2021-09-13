Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,021 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of NextGen Healthcare worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

