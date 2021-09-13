Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,258 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $30.26 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

