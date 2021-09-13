Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,632 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Primoris Services worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

