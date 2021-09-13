Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Quidel worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 213.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $149.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.92. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

