Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

USPH opened at $113.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

