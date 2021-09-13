Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,551 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Hanmi Financial worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 74.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $553.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

