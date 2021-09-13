Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHH opened at $119.27 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $343,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $402,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

