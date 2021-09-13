Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.21 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $33.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

