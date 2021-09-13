Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,862 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,831,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Zynga by 122.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,316,000 after buying an additional 4,323,580 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,773,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zynga by 767.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after buying an additional 3,069,127 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $197,988.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 578,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,013,883 shares of company stock valued at $32,620,201 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.06.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

