Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,223 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after buying an additional 467,208 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Middleby by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $174.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

