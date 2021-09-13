Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.30 Million Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,352 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Neuronetics worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STIM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $6.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Neuronetics news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $37,854.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,273.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,047 shares of company stock valued at $808,718. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.