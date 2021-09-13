Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

DVA opened at $123.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

