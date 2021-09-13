Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of OptimizeRx worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $666,602.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,602.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,582 shares of company stock worth $5,143,945 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of OPRX opened at $68.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.75 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $73.88.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

