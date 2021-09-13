Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.47 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

