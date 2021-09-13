Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Weis Markets worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 410.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 8.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $55.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

