Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.