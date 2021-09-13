Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,981,000 after acquiring an additional 760,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,434,000 after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 259,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $40.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

