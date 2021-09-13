Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 3,557.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Luxfer worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Luxfer by 95.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 47.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Luxfer by 14.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LXFR opened at $20.52 on Monday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

