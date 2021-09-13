Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 143.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Barrett Business Services worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 77,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BBSI stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $579.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.