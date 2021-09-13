Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,524 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Meredith worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meredith by 20,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meredith by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Meredith by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. lifted their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

