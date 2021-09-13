Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176,416 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of O-I Glass worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

