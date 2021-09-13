Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $79.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

