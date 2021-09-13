Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,255 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Ingles Markets worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $67.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.56. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $70.79.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

