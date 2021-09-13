Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Colliers International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIGI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group stock opened at $132.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $60.24 and a one year high of $143.38.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.