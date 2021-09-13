Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 80,209 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Inotiv worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $1,500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $1,499,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Inotiv alerts:

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Inotiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.