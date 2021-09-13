Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 7,850.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,291 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.29% of PCB Bancorp worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 189,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $20.00 on Monday. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $296.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

