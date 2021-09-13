Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MBT opened at $9.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

