Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,042 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Envista by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,020,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,115,000 after purchasing an additional 193,651 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Envista by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $513,280 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.