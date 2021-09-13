Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,978 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,978 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of TPI Composites worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $45,189,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 255,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 236,511 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.16 and a beta of 1.56. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPIC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

