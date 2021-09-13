Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 228,862 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 228,862 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Exelixis worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

