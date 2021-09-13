Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,273 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,273 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of ModivCare worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ModivCare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in ModivCare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $173.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.23. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

