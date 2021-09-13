Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,574 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,574 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Calix worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CALX. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

