Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,847 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 579,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 69.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

