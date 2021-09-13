Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,960 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,636 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 29,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 99,892 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $70.23 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

