Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 38,828 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,828 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Resolute Forest Products worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 293.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth $156,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter worth $147,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.