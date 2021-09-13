Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,884 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Stantec worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 32.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 4.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Stantec by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

STN stock opened at $49.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

