Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 55,252 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,252 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of The Pennant Group worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at $158,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $932.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,153. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

