Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 626,506 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 626,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.91% of Orion Group worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Orion Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 448,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 234,835 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Orion Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 139,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Orion Group by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 148,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 98,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:ORN opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $168.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.