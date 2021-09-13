Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,244 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 288,790 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $10,486,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 519,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 193,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,596,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $6,454,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

